Range Financial Group LLC Sells 95 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Range Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,822 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $13,865,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $2,102,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 7.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 95.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,244 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 22.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $382,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,862 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,473. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 2.0 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.62.

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $148.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.60. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.09 and a 52-week high of $182.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $8.70. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($5.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.35%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

