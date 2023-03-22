Range Financial Group LLC Takes $207,000 Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 78 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $756.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $853.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 24th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $770.00 to $834.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $868.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $815.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total transaction of $10,552,255.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,419,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total transaction of $10,552,255.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,419,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total transaction of $564,965.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,544,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 27,273 shares of company stock worth $21,189,979. 8.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of REGN opened at $759.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $749.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $733.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $83.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.21. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $538.01 and a 52-week high of $800.48.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $23.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Featured Articles

