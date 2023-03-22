Range Financial Group LLC Takes $507,000 Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Medpace by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Medpace by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Medpace during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medpace alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MEDP. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Medpace from $226.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Medpace in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Medpace Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $184.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.87. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.94 and a fifty-two week high of $241.48.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.09 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 60.42% and a net margin of 16.81%. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.