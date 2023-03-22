Range Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,319,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Dutch Bros by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,024,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,418,000 after buying an additional 49,097 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Dutch Bros by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,216,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Dutch Bros by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 516,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,541,000 after buying an additional 216,194 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dutch Bros by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,839,000 after buying an additional 54,384 shares during the period.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently commented on BROS. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.75.
Dutch Bros Stock Performance
Insider Transactions at Dutch Bros
In other news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $6,004,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,174,252.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 49.30% of the company’s stock.
Dutch Bros Profile
Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dutch Bros (BROS)
- AI Is Giving 3 Marketing & Ad Firms Revenue & Earnings Boost
- Are These 3 Small Momentum Stocks Setting Up Big Gains?
- 3 Dividend Contenders to Buy Now for Long-Term Gains Later
- Albertsons Companies And Kroger: Opportunity Amid Uncertainty
- Seesaw Effect: As Banks Drop, These 3 Stocks Are Going Up
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BROS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.