Range Financial Group LLC Trims Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Range Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,313 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in NVIDIA by 3.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,362 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.9% in the third quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 34.4% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 65.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 18,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 66.6% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $216.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price target on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.70, for a total transaction of $7,411,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,190,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,139,253.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 232,773 shares of company stock worth $41,275,700 in the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $261.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $289.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also

