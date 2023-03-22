Raymond James Boosts NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $135.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on NKE. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.34.

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE:NKE opened at $125.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $194.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.10. NIKE has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $139.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.19.

Insider Activity at NIKE

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 27,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Further Reading

