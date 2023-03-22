Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/16/2023 – SVB Financial Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/10/2023 – SVB Financial Group was downgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/10/2023 – SVB Financial Group was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.

3/10/2023 – SVB Financial Group was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/10/2023 – SVB Financial Group was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $174.00.

3/9/2023 – SVB Financial Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $270.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/9/2023 – SVB Financial Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $350.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/9/2023 – SVB Financial Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $250.00 to $200.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/9/2023 – SVB Financial Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $250.00 to $195.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2023 – SVB Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $280.00 to $312.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2023 – SVB Financial Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

2/15/2023 – SVB Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $350.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2023 – SVB Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $285.00 to $375.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/23/2023 – SVB Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $250.00 to $269.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/23/2023 – SVB Financial Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Maxim Group from $600.00 to $500.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

SVB Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of SIVB opened at $106.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $258.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.25. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $39.40 and a 12-month high of $597.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by ($0.64). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.22 earnings per share. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at SVB Financial Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SVB Financial Group

In other news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total value of $3,578,666.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,601,295.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,451 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total value of $3,578,666.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,552 shares in the company, valued at $26,601,295.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Beverly Kay Matthews purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $232.06 per share, for a total transaction of $232,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,374 shares in the company, valued at $550,910.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,004 shares of company stock worth $5,016,701. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 243.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 79 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 169.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.