Research Analysts Set Expectations for Horizons Canadian Large Cap Equity Covered Call ETF’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:HEX)

Horizons Canadian Large Cap Equity Covered Call ETF (TSE:HEX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Alliance Global Partners issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Horizons Canadian Large Cap Equity Covered Call ETF in a report released on Monday, March 20th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey forecasts that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for Horizons Canadian Large Cap Equity Covered Call ETF’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Horizons Canadian Large Cap Equity Covered Call ETF in a report on Tuesday.

Horizons Canadian Large Cap Equity Covered Call ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

HEX stock opened at C$6.40 on Tuesday. Horizons Canadian Large Cap Equity Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of C$6.28 and a twelve month high of C$7.74.

