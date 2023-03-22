Research Analysts Set Expectations for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Marathon Digital in a report released on Monday, March 20th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.24 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.75. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marathon Digital’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Marathon Digital’s FY2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

MARA has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.50 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Marathon Digital from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Digital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.78.

Marathon Digital Trading Up 13.0 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of MARA stock opened at $8.87 on Wednesday. Marathon Digital has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $32.74. The company has a quick ratio of 10.63, a current ratio of 10.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.14. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 5.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Marathon Digital in the first quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Marathon Digital by 83.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Digital in the second quarter worth $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Marathon Digital by 96.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the first quarter valued at $163,000. 39.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Douglas K. Mellinger bought 10,000 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $32,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,771 shares in the company, valued at $94,081.17. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

