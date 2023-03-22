Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Logitech International (LOGI)

Logitech International (NASDAQ: LOGI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/16/2023 – Logitech International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/13/2023 – Logitech International was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/9/2023 – Logitech International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $40.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/9/2023 – Logitech International had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $65.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/9/2023 – Logitech International had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $70.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2023 – Logitech International was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/26/2023 – Logitech International had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $50.00 to $55.00.

1/25/2023 – Logitech International had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $75.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Logitech International Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $53.69 on Wednesday. Logitech International S.A. has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $78.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.83.

Insider Activity at Logitech International

In other Logitech International news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $379,248.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,097,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Logitech International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOGI. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 1.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,876,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,990,000 after acquiring an additional 100,469 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Logitech International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,313,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,427,000 after purchasing an additional 113,618 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Logitech International by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,316,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,413,000 after purchasing an additional 283,850 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at $238,096,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 21.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,094,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,483,000 after purchasing an additional 538,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

