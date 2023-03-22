Richards Packaging Income (RPI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on April 14th

Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Richards Packaging Income Price Performance

Richards Packaging Income has a 1-year low of C$25.52 and a 1-year high of C$34.10.

Get Richards Packaging Income alerts:

Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$108.14 million for the quarter.

About Richards Packaging Income

Richards Packaging Income Fund (the Fund) is a Canada-based open-ended, limited purpose trust. The Fund invests in packaging distribution businesses throughout North America. The Fund’s subsidiary, Richards Packaging Inc and its subsidiaries (Richards Packaging), is principally engaged in the distribution of plastic and glass containers and associated closures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Richards Packaging Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richards Packaging Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.