Robert W. Baird Boosts NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $138.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NKE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NIKE from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays upgraded NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.34.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $125.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.19. The stock has a market cap of $194.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.10. NIKE has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $139.86.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of NIKE by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 27,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

