Rockhaven Resources Ltd. (CVE:RK) Senior Officer Matthew Arthur Thomas Turner Acquires 250,000 Shares

Rockhaven Resources Ltd. (CVE:RK – Get Rating) Senior Officer Matthew Arthur Thomas Turner bought 250,000 shares of Rockhaven Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.06 per share, with a total value of C$15,000.00.
Rockhaven Resources Price Performance
Shares of Rockhaven Resources stock opened at C$0.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.07. Rockhaven Resources Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.06 and a 12 month high of C$0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.95 million, a P/E ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 0.55.
About Rockhaven Resources
