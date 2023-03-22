Rockhaven Resources Ltd. (CVE:RK) Senior Officer Matthew Arthur Thomas Turner Acquires 250,000 Shares

Rockhaven Resources Ltd. (CVE:RK – Get Rating) Senior Officer Matthew Arthur Thomas Turner bought 250,000 shares of Rockhaven Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.06 per share, with a total value of C$15,000.00.

Rockhaven Resources Price Performance

Shares of Rockhaven Resources stock opened at C$0.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.07. Rockhaven Resources Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.06 and a 12 month high of C$0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.95 million, a P/E ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 0.55.

About Rockhaven Resources

(Get Rating)

See Also

Rockhaven Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for precious and base metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Klaza gold-silver property that includes 1,478 mineral claims covering an area of 287 square kilometers located in the Whitehorse mining district, Yukon Territory.

