RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. RVL Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 92.27% and a negative net margin of 124.13%. The business had revenue of $9.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

RVL Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RVLP opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. RVL Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $2.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RVL Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in RVL Pharmaceuticals by 718.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 20,468 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in RVL Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 16,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RVL Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday.

RVL Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include Upneeq, M-72, Arbaclofen ER, OS870, Divigel, OB Complete, Methylphenidate ER, Venlafaxine ER tablets (VERT), Hydromorphone ER, Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate, Oxybutynin ER, Prescription Prenatal Vitamins, Chlorzoxazone (Lorzone AG), Tramadol ER (ConZip AG), Nitrofurantoin and Osmodex ANDAs.

