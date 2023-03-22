RVW Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

RVW Wealth LLC increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 28,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 173,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 18,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Chevron from $197.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.50.

Chevron Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $159.31 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $132.54 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.52.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.