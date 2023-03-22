Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.177 per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th.

Safehold has raised its dividend by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Safehold has a dividend payout ratio of 42.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Safehold to earn $1.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.71 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.3%.

Safehold Stock Down 1.0 %

Safehold stock opened at $29.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.48. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.65. Safehold has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $57.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Safehold

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.08 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 50.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Safehold will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Safehold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Safehold by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Safehold by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Safehold during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. 25.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAFE. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Safehold in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Safehold from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold, Inc engages in acquiring, owning, managing, and capitalizing ground leases. It also offers capital solutions. The company was founded on April 14, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

