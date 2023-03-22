Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,328 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 198.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 120.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $48.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.32. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.78 and a 1-year high of $49.68.

