Segment Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM stock opened at $176.65 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $212.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.80.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

