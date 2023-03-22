Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $375,000 Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCI. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 847.4% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle by 210.8% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 111.1% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 40.5% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on CCI shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.36.

Crown Castle Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $129.49 on Wednesday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.71 and a 12-month high of $199.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

Crown Castle Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.