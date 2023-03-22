Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $576,000 Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 17,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJO opened at $22.17 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $23.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.23.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

