Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $576,000 Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2023

Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJOGet Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 17,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJO opened at $22.17 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $23.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.23.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.