Segment Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,613 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 112,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.9% during the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 11,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.20 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.27. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.56 and a twelve month high of $23.89.

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

