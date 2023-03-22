Segment Wealth Management LLC Invests $220,000 in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KIE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 29.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,708,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,514,000 after buying an additional 614,749 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 309.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,123,000 after purchasing an additional 357,746 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 179.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 415,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,731,000 after purchasing an additional 266,698 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 226.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 237,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,972,000 after purchasing an additional 164,378 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,234,000.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:KIE opened at $39.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.76 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 52 week low of $35.38 and a 52 week high of $44.30.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

