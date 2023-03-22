Segment Wealth Management LLC Sells 13,450 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,450 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 147,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000.

NYSEARCA BSJN opened at $23.46 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.73 and a 12 month high of $24.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.36.

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. BSJN was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

