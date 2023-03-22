Singular Health Group Ltd (ASX:SHG) Insider Denning Chong Acquires 418,749 Shares

Singular Health Group Ltd (ASX:SHG – Get Rating) insider Denning Chong bought 418,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$38,524.91 ($25,855.64).

Singular Health Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.64.

Get Singular Health Group alerts:

Singular Health Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Singular Health Group Ltd, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of volumetric rendering platform (VRP) for the 3D and virtual reality (VR) visualization of anatomy using standard radiological imagery. It offers 3Dicom Viewer, a cross-platform application that allows its users to interact with standard 2D medical images; 3DicomVSP, an end-to-surgical planning platform; Health Academy, a scalable multi-lingual platform that provides templated curriculum aligned lessons; and GeoVR, a cloud platform for use in the mineral resources sector.

Receive News & Ratings for Singular Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singular Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.