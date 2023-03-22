Singular Health Group Ltd (ASX:SHG) Insider Denning Chong Acquires 418,749 Shares

Singular Health Group Ltd (ASX:SHG – Get Rating) insider Denning Chong bought 418,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$38,524.91 ($25,855.64).
Singular Health Group Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.64.
Singular Health Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Asana Stock Gap and Crap. Here’s Why
- On Holding AG Sprints Higher on Margin Expansion and Guidance
- Price Growth & Yield: For That Magical Combo, Leave the U.S.
- Game-Changing News For Tesla Investors
- DOW New Hghs Coming Sooner Than Later
Receive News & Ratings for Singular Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singular Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.