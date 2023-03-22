SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) – Colliers Securities issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of SmartRent in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 19th. Colliers Securities analyst B. Oxford forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for SmartRent’s current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share.

SMRT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on SmartRent from $4.25 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SmartRent from $2.90 to $3.10 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on SmartRent from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SmartRent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.48.

Shares of NYSE:SMRT opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. SmartRent has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $7.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.60.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMRT. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmartRent during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SmartRent by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 37,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 8,585 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in SmartRent during the second quarter valued at about $930,000. Crestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SmartRent in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SmartRent in the third quarter worth about $454,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

