Solitude Financial Services Sells 336 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Solitude Financial Services reduced its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.1% of Solitude Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 318.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $237,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.64.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $107.04 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $79.29 and a 12-month high of $119.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.72. The stock has a market cap of $435.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.