SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Sold by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robinson Value Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 15,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.9% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 69,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Down 1.9 %

GLDM stock opened at $38.50 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $32.12 and a 1-year high of $39.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.41.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.