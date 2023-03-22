Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) Senior Officer Adolfo Montiel Sells 300 Shares of Stock

Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) Senior Officer Adolfo Montiel sold 300 shares of Stelco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.94, for a total value of C$17,982.00.

Stelco Price Performance

Shares of STLC stock opened at C$53.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$53.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$44.41. Stelco Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of C$30.20 and a twelve month high of C$60.57. The stock has a market cap of C$2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.43.

Stelco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Stelco

A number of brokerages have commented on STLC. Eight Capital lifted their price target on Stelco from C$43.25 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Cormark boosted their target price on Stelco from C$59.50 to C$63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Stelco from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Stelco from C$45.50 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Stelco from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$55.75.

(Get Rating)

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

Featured Stories

