Sterling Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sterling Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,719.6% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,107,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002,184 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,707,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,051,000 after buying an additional 5,921,464 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,305,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114,632 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 36,920,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,750,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,032 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

VEA opened at $43.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.93. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $49.06. The company has a market cap of $104.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

