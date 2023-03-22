StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Buys 3,385 Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 9,385 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Price Performance

BATS ITM opened at $45.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.10.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Profile

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

