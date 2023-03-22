StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Buys New Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,188 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Boeing from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.13.

Boeing Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $204.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $122.65 billion, a PE ratio of -24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 67.58 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.89. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($7.69) earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

