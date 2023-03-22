StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 443.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 157.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 8,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 171,184.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 101,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,515,000 after acquiring an additional 100,999 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Transportation ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF stock opened at $222.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $231.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.81. The company has a market capitalization of $756.16 million, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.19. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 52 week low of $157.65 and a 52 week high of $206.73.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.