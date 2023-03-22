StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Has $360,000 Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 10,915,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $913,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574,211 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,353,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $113,260,000 after acquiring an additional 878,676 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 3,214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 753,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,037,000 after acquiring an additional 730,405 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,497,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $501,560,000 after acquiring an additional 729,972 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,367,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $365,526,000 after acquiring an additional 660,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Blackstone Stock Performance

In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $248,780,698.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,713.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total value of $4,014,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 350,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,130,001.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $248,780,698.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,713.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 140,532,616 shares of company stock worth $1,726,902,967 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone stock opened at $86.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $61.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $132.93.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 19.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.59%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Featured Articles

