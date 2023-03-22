StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Has $801,000 Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 779 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIBR. Prudential PLC increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 45.3% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,504,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,778,000 after buying an additional 780,769 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,254,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,343,000 after acquiring an additional 401,697 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $10,302,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,116,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,500,000 after acquiring an additional 221,644 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $7,628,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $41.64 on Wednesday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $53.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.80 and a 200-day moving average of $40.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

