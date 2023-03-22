StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Has $904,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 47.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 27.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $56.87 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.64 and a fifty-two week high of $63.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.14.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

