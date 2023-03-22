StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1,304.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Water Resources ETF stock opened at $51.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $55.77.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

