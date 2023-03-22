StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Lowers Position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 125.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 300.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock opened at $24.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.04. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a one year low of $20.63 and a one year high of $28.12.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.