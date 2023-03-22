StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Makes New $239,000 Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,044 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at $212,851,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 487.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,151,470 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $178,830,000 after buying an additional 1,785,322 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 187.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,345,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $194,926,000 after buying an additional 1,528,375 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at $118,416,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 221.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $275,368,000 after buying an additional 1,409,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE opened at $125.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.19. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $139.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $152.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $133.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on NIKE from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.52.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.