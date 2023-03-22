StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Sells 160 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,851,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,596,000 after purchasing an additional 660,622 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,606 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7,137.7% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,433,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386,429 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 110.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,918,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,553,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,088,000 after purchasing an additional 225,301 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $100.23 on Wednesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $91.24 and a 52-week high of $110.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.