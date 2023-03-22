StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Sells 260 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $95.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $111.39.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

