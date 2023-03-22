StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Sells 500 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,731 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 212.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,504,752,000 after buying an additional 144,784,989 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 213.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,431,430,000 after buying an additional 67,859,515 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 229.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $12,493,433,000 after buying an additional 32,723,798 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,840,155,000 after buying an additional 19,711,687 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 196.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,394,330,000 after buying an additional 18,472,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,233,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $7,550,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,233,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $7,550,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $482,818.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 100,458 shares in the company, valued at $19,668,671.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,221 shares of company stock worth $8,988,542 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla Stock Performance

Several research firms recently commented on TSLA. Oppenheimer downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Tesla from $186.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Tesla from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Tesla from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.39.

TSLA stock opened at $197.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $625.16 billion, a PE ratio of 54.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.06. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $384.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

