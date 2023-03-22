StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Sells 525 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,317 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 112.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $168.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.44.

WMT opened at $140.42 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.10 and a 200 day moving average of $141.26. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $378.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 53.27%.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $633,543.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,935,093.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 9,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.83, for a total value of $1,323,841.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,086,193.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $633,543.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 255,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,935,093.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,830,325 shares of company stock worth $1,378,798,478. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

