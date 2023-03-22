Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $10.06 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,921 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 2.6% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,383,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,891,000 after acquiring an additional 719,540 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 77,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 111,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,715,000 after acquiring an additional 10,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $40.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.97 and a 200 day moving average of $45.96. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $56.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

