Strategy Asset Managers LLC Takes Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in ONEOK by 1,003.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OKE shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.44.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE stock opened at $61.87 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.38. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $75.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.68.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 99.74%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

