Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

3/8/2023 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €58.00 ($62.37) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/6/2023 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €71.00 ($76.34) price target on by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

3/3/2023 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €46.00 ($49.46) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/3/2023 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €72.00 ($77.42) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

3/3/2023 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €48.20 ($51.83) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

3/3/2023 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €60.00 ($64.52) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/2/2023 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €58.00 ($62.37) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/23/2023 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €71.00 ($76.34) price target on by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

2/20/2023 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €72.00 ($77.42) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

1/31/2023 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €54.00 ($58.06) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

SAX opened at €50.30 ($54.09) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €51.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €45.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 389.18, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.31. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €34.44 ($37.03) and a 1 year high of €67.45 ($72.53).

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital & Dialog Media, and Data As A Service (DaaS) & E-Commerce. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

