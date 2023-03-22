Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $8.58 Per Share

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Target in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 20th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now anticipates that the retailer will earn $8.58 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.59. The consensus estimate for Target’s current full-year earnings is $8.35 per share.

Get Target alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on TGT. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.69.

Target Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TGT stock opened at $162.71 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Target has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $254.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 72.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 95,980.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Target by 566.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $956,973,000 after buying an additional 5,759,168 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $725,870,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 122,068.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793,906 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $711,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of Target by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,145,204 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $499,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.