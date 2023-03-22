Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) CEO Sells $10,557.60 in Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $10,557.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,228.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ TARS opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $19.66. The company has a quick ratio of 16.40, a current ratio of 16.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.99 and a 200 day moving average of $15.85.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.
