Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) CEO Sells $10,557.60 in Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $10,557.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,228.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ TARS opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $19.66. The company has a quick ratio of 16.40, a current ratio of 16.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.99 and a 200 day moving average of $15.85.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TARS. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 182.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

