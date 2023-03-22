TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.59 on March 1st

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.59 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.

TE Connectivity has raised its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. TE Connectivity has a dividend payout ratio of 29.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TE Connectivity to earn $7.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.7%.

NYSE TEL opened at $125.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $104.76 and a 1-year high of $138.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.20.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3,663.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 31,272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 30,441 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,265 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,810,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research cut TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

