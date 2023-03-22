Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $11.05 Per Share

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $11.05 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $10.98. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Teekay Tankers’ current full-year earnings is $11.32 per share.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TNK. TheStreet raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teekay Tankers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

NYSE TNK opened at $43.72 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Teekay Tankers has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $48.05.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.82. Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $367.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 129.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 1,597.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 127.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Teekay Tankers by 151.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,511 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

