Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,010 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 54,816 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 184,661 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $22,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 11,429 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,373 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA opened at $197.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.22 and a 200-day moving average of $195.35. The company has a market capitalization of $625.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.53, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.06. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $384.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.39.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,833,447.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,833,447.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,233,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,550,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,221 shares of company stock valued at $8,988,542. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

